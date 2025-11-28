Jubilee merges health and life insurance operations in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jubilee Holdings Limited has merged its Ugandan subsidiaries, Jubilee Health Insurance Company of Uganda Limited and Jubilee Life Insurance Company of Uganda Limited, following approval from the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda. The combined entity will operate under the name Jubilee Life Insurance Company of Uganda Limited.

This strategic amalgamation, resulting from a review of the Group’s operations in Uganda, is designed to consolidate the businesses under a single structure to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen market leadership. All existing policies remain valid, with the assets, liabilities, and policy obligations of the health insurance entity transferring to the life insurance company. Customers, employees, and partners are assured that operations will continue as normal during the transition.

Jubilee Holdings Chairman, Zul Abdul, stated that the move is intended to reinforce the company’s footprint in Uganda and its commitment to customer service. He emphasized that the decision aligns with the company’s long history of adapting to industry changes and will ensure uninterrupted service while providing innovative and affordable insurance solutions.

Mr. Abdul noted that the integration is customer-focused and will create a more resilient organization, yielding operational efficiencies and improved revenue generation for the benefit of customers and shareholders.

Jubilee Life Insurance Company of Uganda Chairman, Juma Kisaame, added that the merger responds to the growing demand for long-term and integrated health products in Uganda’s expanding insurance market. He stated that combining the businesses enhances the company’s capacity to serve customers with better coordination and clearer processes.

Jubilee Holdings has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance throughout the transition process.