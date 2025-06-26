Journalists urged to prioritize personal safety ahead of 2026 elections

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Journalists in the West Nile region have been challenged to take proactive measures to ensure their personal safety and security as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.

Among the key concerns raised are: physical attacks and assault, confiscation or damage of equipment, denial of access to information or premises, sexual harassment—particularly targeting female journalists—and cyber-attacks.

In past election cycles, several journalists in the region have faced intimidation, physical and psychological injuries, job losses, and in some cases, have been forced to abandon the profession or relocate due to continued threats and hostilities encountered while covering politically sensitive events.

Robert Ssempala, the Executive Director of the Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-U), emphasized the importance of safety and security during an engagement with the media fraternity in Arua. He encouraged journalists to adopt a culture of preparedness and urged them to read extensively to improve their understanding of safety protocols during the electoral period.

Felix Warom, a Team Leader at the West Nile Press Association, echoed similar sentiments. He urged journalists to take personal responsibility in enhancing their safety, rather than waiting for external interventions.

Some journalists in attendance noted that security and safety concerns should be a top priority for all stakeholders, especially given the persistent risks associated with political reporting in the region.

With primary elections already underway for various political parties, many media houses in West Nile have begun in-house training sessions on election coverage, with a special focus on safety and security strategies.

URN