Journalists charged in defemation case by Kayihura

Stanley Ndawula and Robert Ndawula appeared before Grade one Magistrate Beatrice Khainza and denied the charges. They are alleged to have on on September 29, 2017 published false news alleging that the General had resorted to killing his own officers as a way of covering his crime.

Its further alleged that between September and October, the two went head to disturb the peace and privacy of the IGP, when they posted on social media network, that Gen Kayihura had been arrested and that military had cordoned off his home, which allegations have injured his reputation.

State Prosecutor Asistant Superintendent of Police Benon Emmanuel Ayebare representing the Directorate of Public Prosecution, did not object to their bail and Magistrate Khainza ordered each of the accused journalist to pay a cash bail of 700,000 shs, while their surities were ordered to sign a noncash bond of sh1million, and to ensure that the accused persons return to court on November 22, 2017 as inquiries into their case continue.