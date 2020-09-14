Jordan PM warns rise in local COVID-19 infections poses risks of community spread

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Sunday warned that the continuous rise in the number of local cases of COVID-19 poses risks of community transmission to the country.

During an online address, the prime minister said that Jordan’s ability to combat the pandemic and continue the opening of sectors depends on the public’s commitment to health instructions.

Razzaz added that Jordan rejects the concept of “herd immunity” as a strategy to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

On Sunday, Jordan recorded 252 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, including 248 local infections, increasing the tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 3,314 and the death toll to 24.

During a press conference, Health Minister Saad Jaber noted that the increase in the number of infections during the past few days was the result of holding gatherings, such as weddings in some governorates, calling on the public to adhere to safety measures.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that the government has no plans to re-impose a full lockdown.

China has supported Jordan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus.

