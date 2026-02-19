Johnnie Walker Blue Label unveils  2026 Lunar New Year limited edition bottle in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Johnnie Walker Blue Label has unveiled its 2026 Lunar New Year Limited Edition Bottle in Uganda, marking the start of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a luxury release that blends cultural storytelling, high-end design, and whisky craftsmanship.

The 2026 edition, themed around the Year of the Horse, was created in collaboration with Robert Wun, a Hong Kong–born, London-based haute couturier known for surreal, avant-garde fashion and emotionally driven visual narratives.

The release continues Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s Lunar New Year tradition, now in its 13th edition, which has grown into a globally recognised cultural marker associated with celebration, gifting, and renewal within Asian communities.

The limited-edition bottle extends Wun’s design language beyond fashion into spirits packaging, reinforcing the brand’s emphasis on progress, resilience, and forward momentum values closely associated with both the Lunar New Year and the Johnnie Walker ethos.

Inside the commemorative bottle is Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s signature rare blend, sourced from just one in 10,000 casks. The whisky features bright citrus and subtle floral notes, followed by layers of dark chocolate, vanilla, and hazelnut, finished with the brand’s characteristic smooth smokiness.

The profile reflects the patience and precision associated with luxury craftsmanship, positioning the release as both a collector’s item and a premium consumption experience.

Speaking at the unveiling, Christine Kyokunda, the Brand Manager Johnnie Walker East Africa, congratulated Chinese communities living in Uganda as they entered the new year and described the collaboration as emblematic of the brand’s values.

“This collaboration represents everything Johnnie Walker Blue Label stands for: progress, craft, and the courage to keep moving forward. Such partnerships allow us to connect culture, design, and luxury in a way that feels meaningful and modern”.

“As we mark the beginning of the Chinese New Year, this limited-edition bottle becomes more than a celebration piece; it’s a symbol of resilience, optimism, and the beauty of tradition reimagined for a new generation. It is our way of inviting the world to celebrate progress, possibility, and the enduring spirit of moving forward.”

The 2026 Lunar New Year Limited Edition Bottle adds to Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s portfolio of culturally themed releases, reinforcing the brand’s strategy of aligning luxury whisky with global cultural moments while expanding its footprint in emerging premium spirits markets such as Uganda.