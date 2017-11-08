JOBS: One Acre Fund Strategy and Research Manager/Analyst

Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One Acre Fund are looking for driven, strategic problem-solvers dedicated to social impact to join our Internal Consulting Team, which is responsible for supporting One Acre Fund at key junctures where extra analytical, research, or capacity support can have a big impact on the organization and its clients.

As part of the Internal Consulting Team, Strategy & Research Analysts and Managers support high-priority projects for the organization’s leadership. In addition, Managers are responsible for building relationships One Acre Fund’s leaders, guiding Analyst’s work to ensure projects our high standards, and investing in team culture and growth.

READ DETAILS HERE