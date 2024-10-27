Jesus in the Eyes of Judaism and Islam: A challenge to christian beliefs

COMMENT | Gertrude Kamya Othieno | The figure of Jesus is central to Christian belief, but his significance varies greatly in Judaism and Islam, two religions that have distinct perspectives on his life and teachings. Understanding the roles and perceptions of Jesus in these faiths requires an exploration of their theological frameworks and historical contexts.

In Judaism, Jesus is primarily regarded as a historical figure rather than a divine being or the Messiah. Jewish texts do not recognize the New Testament, which details Jesus’ life and teachings. Instead, traditional Jewish thought positions Jesus as one among many teachers and rabbis of his time. The concept of the Messiah in Judaism is fundamentally different from the Christian understanding; Jews await a future Messiah who will fulfil specific prophecies, such as rebuilding the Temple in Jerusalem and bringing peace to the world. Therefore, Jesus does not meet these expectations, leading many Jews to regard him as a failed messianic claimant.

Moreover, Jewish writings from the Talmud and other sources often mention Jesus in a critical light, reflecting the tensions between early Christians and Jews. The portrayal of Jesus in these texts is not one of reverence; rather, he is sometimes depicted as a controversial figure who deviated from Jewish teachings. This historical context has contributed to a perception of Jesus as a symbol of division rather than unity within Judaism.

Judaism generally does not accept the concept of the virgin birth as it is presented in Christian theology. The prophetic book of Isaiah contains a verse (Isaiah 7:14) that mentions a “young woman” giving birth; however, Jewish interpretations often emphasize the term “young woman” (Hebrew: alma) rather than “virgin.” This reflects a more natural understanding of childbirth, and many Jewish scholars argue that this passage was intended to convey a sign to King Ahaz during a specific historical context rather than a prophecy about Jesus. The idea of a virgin-born Messiah does not align with Jewish messianic expectations, which envision a human leader, a descendant of King David.

In contrast, Islam holds Jesus in high esteem as one of the most significant prophets. Known as Isa in Arabic, Jesus is considered a messenger of God, revered for his miraculous birth to the Virgin Mary (Maryam) and his ability to perform miracles. The Quran acknowledges the virgin birth, affirming that Jesus was born without a father, which underscores his special status. However, Muslims do not view Jesus as divine or as the Son of God; instead, they believe he was a human being chosen to convey God’s message.

Islamic teachings emphasise the oneness of God (Tawhid), and associating partners with God, such as viewing Jesus as divine, is considered a serious transgression (shirk). In this context, Jesus is seen as a precursor to the final prophet, Muhammad. The Quran mentions Jesus as a significant figure who brought guidance to the Children of Israel and foretold the coming of Muhammad. However, unlike Christian beliefs, Islam teaches that Jesus was not crucified but was instead raised to heaven by God, with the promise of his return before the Day of Judgment.

In summary, the perception and role of Jesus in Judaism and Islam highlight the profound theological differences between these two faiths. While Judaism regards Jesus primarily as a historical figure and a failed Messiah, Islam venerates him as a significant prophet and messenger of God. The virgin birth is acknowledged in Islam but not in Judaism, where it is not recognized or accepted. Ultimately, the contrasting views on Jesus illustrate the broader distinctions between Judaism and Islam, reflecting their unique beliefs, histories, and cultural contexts. Understanding these perspectives fosters greater dialogue and appreciation for the complexities of interfaith relationships.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno | Political Sociologist in Social Development (Alumna – London School of Economics/Political Science) | Email – gkothieno@gmail.com