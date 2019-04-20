Javelin star Lalam wins gold in Abidjan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s javelin star Josephine Lalam has won a gold medal at the 2019 Africa U-18 Youth and U-20 Junior Athletics Championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Lalam, a Commonwealth Youth Games champion covered a distance of 49.72m in the U-20 women’s category to win gold.

“This is very good for Lalam because it shows that as a country we are also working hard on lifting Javelin and not only the track events,” President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), Domini Otuchet told URN from Abidjan.

On Monday Samuel Kibet won Uganda’s first medal in the 10,000m men’s race for U-20. He recorded a time of 28:22:26 to win silver behind Kenya’s Bravin Kipkoech Kiptoo.

Otuchet said Uganda’s team of 15 are using the Championship to get more international exposure for the young athletes.

The Championship which has attracted all big athletics nations in Africa like Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Africa and ends today is organized under the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) umbrella.

URN