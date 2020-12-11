Janet thanks Museveni for building roads in Ntungamo

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni has thanked her husband Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for ‘not forgetting the people of Ntungamo’ by constructing all major roads leading to and out of the district.

Speaking during a campaign meeting attended by NRM leaders from the districts of Ntugamo and Rwampara, Mrs Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement-NRM chairperson for Ntungamo district, said Museveni’s leadership is what one would describe as visionary. The campaign meeting took place at Kyamate Secondary school in Ntungamo district.

“The people of Ntungamo thank you for granting Ntungamo a district status, they also commend you for the good roads of Ntungamo-Mirama hills, Kagamba-Ishaka and Ntungamo-Rukungiri that are all tarmacked,” Mrs Museveni said. She added that the people of Ntungamo were also very happy for the pineapple factory, youth and women funds, education and health services among many development programs the NRM government has extended to them.

She assured Museveni of solid support in the forthcoming general elections. Speaking to a small congregation that was comprised of Ministers, Members of Parliament, NRM flag bearers and delegates from the two districts, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM Presidential flag-bearer urged leaders to always show people what to do by leading the way.

“We want a leader who shows what to do for the people by being exemplary,” he said and asked the leaders particularly the LCV chairpersons and their councillors to reject anything to do with corruption which he said is regressive to national development. Museveni told the delegates about the long journey of rescuing Uganda from the bad leadership pointing out that it was politics of identity that derailed the development of not only Uganda but also Africa.

He added that the trend was changed by a young students group that has made Uganda what it is today and urged leaders to encourage their people to get involved in the money economy through modern commercial and calculated agriculture.

For his part, the NRM Vice Chairman for Western Region, Chris Baryomunsi thanked Museveni for the scientific mode of conducting campaigns noting that this drastically reduces the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museveni, who is seeking a sixth elective term is competing with 10 other candidates, but faces tougher competition from National Unity Platform candidate Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu. If he wins in the January 14 elections, he will have collectively ruled Uganda for 40 years by the end of his term in 2026.

URN