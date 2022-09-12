Tuesday , September 13 2022
Jacob Kiplimo triumphs in England’s Great North Run

The Independent September 12, 2022

 

Kiplimo at the weekend brought more glory to Uganda

🏅 Elite Mens: Jacob Kiplimo 00:59:33
🏅 Elite Womens: Hellen Obiri 01:07:05
🏅 Elite Mens Wheelchair: David Weir 00:42:59
🏅 Elite Womens Wheelchair: Eden Rainbow-Cooper 00:51:27

Newcastle, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Jacob Kiplimo continued cementing his place as the best long distance runner in the world, with another stunning victory Sunday in the 21km Great North Run in 59 minutes and 32 seconds.

He convincingly brushed aside a challenge from Ethiopian great Selemon Barega and Kenenisa Bekele, running the latter part of the half marathon road race all alone.

Barega marked a successful debut on the road, coming in second at 1:00:39 ahead of Bekele in 1:01:01. Ethiopia’s Bekele is the second 2nd fastest marathoner in the world with the time of 2:01:41, which he ran in 2019 in Berlin, just two seconds off Eliud Kipchoge’s world record of 2:01:39. Barega won the 10000m Gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

This is the fourth time that Kiplimo is standing on the podium this year after winning the 10000m bronze medal at the World Championships in Oregon, the USA, and the Commonwealth gold double in Birmingham last month.


Meanwhile, Kenya’s Hellen Obiri successfully defended her Great Run Title after outsprinting Olympic gold medallists Peres Jepchirchir and Almaz Ayana in the women’s competition. The Kenyan won the race in 1:07:05 with the Tokyo 2020 marathon champion Jepchirchir closed in for second in 1:07:07. Ethiopia’s world and Olympic 10,000m champ Ayana was third (1:07:10).

Hellen Obiri Takes Back to Back Great North Runs

The event that attracted over 60,000 began with a moment of silence in tribute to the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. Earlier, the organisers announced that they expected to raise an estimated 25 million pounds in much-needed charitable donations to the event that has traditionally been a celebration of the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people.

  1. www.fooddoz.com
    September 13, 2022 at 5:17 am

    Great victory for Jacob Kiplimo.

