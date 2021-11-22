Jacob Kiplimo breaks half marathon world record

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jacob Kiplimo set a new world record to win the Lisbon Half Marathon on Sunday, 21 November 2021.

Uganda’s Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist clocked 57:31, breaking Kibiwott Kandie’s mark from Valencia last December by just one second.

Kiplimo is the reigning half marathon world champion after beating Kandie in Poland in March 2020.

Huseydin Mohamed Esa piped fellow Ethiopian Gerba Beyata Dibaba for second, more than two seconds back in 59:39.

Ethiopia won the women’s race with Tsehay Gemechu Beyan crossing the line first in 1:06:06.

WORLD RECORD The half marathon world champion becomes the world record holder! Uganda’s @jacobkiplimo2 breaks the men’s half marathon world record by 1 second with 57:31 🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/nkRD0ivNen — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) November 21, 2021