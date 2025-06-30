It’s a family affair at Hima Captain’s Putter at Ebb Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | It was a family affair as General Michael Kabango and his wife, Peace Helen, claimed the men’s and ladies overall prizes at the Hima Captain’s Putter in Entebbe.

Kabango, beat a huge field of 120 golfers on green hole 1, with the format of play being tombstone, while his spouse also won her game on green hole 1 too.

The tombstone format of play begins with a set number of strokes according to your handicap. He or she has to complete the strokes until they run out. Once you have completed them, you place a flag on the hole where your game ended and return to the clubhouse.

Hima Cement, the annual sponsors of the one-day tournament that is organized by the club captain, are committed to continuing their partnership with East Africa’s oldest club.

“We are committed to our partnership with the Entebbe club and the development of the game. Last year we sponsored the Chairman’s Cup this year we decided to sponsor this event,” Joan Kitawona, the brand and communications manager at the giant cement company, said at her 19th hole speech.

Hima Cement has built and maintained the tee boxes at the club and other facilities at the club.

Jude Ochieng was the Group A winner with Elly Mukasa and Charles Kizito, claiming groups B and C respectively.

Bridget Basiima and Cathy Natukunda won Ladies A and B prizes, while the guest winners where Henry Nsubuga and Berna Musanbera