It is Bayern versus PSG in CL Final

🔴⚪ Lyon 0 FC Bayern 3

Bayern titles history

🏆1⃣9⃣7⃣4⃣✅

🏆1⃣9⃣7⃣5⃣✅

🏆1⃣9⃣7⃣6⃣✅

🏆2⃣0⃣0⃣1⃣✅

🏆2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣✅

🏆2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣❓

Lisbon, Portugal | THE INDEPENDENT | After a seven-year wait, Bayern are back in the final of the Champions League once again. Bayern became the first team to win their opening 10 games of a Champions League season as they brushed aside Lyon 3-0 to reach the final.

Serge Gnabry was the hero against Lyon with a first-half brace before Robert Lewandowski claimed his customary goal late on to continue his own sensational scoring run and season.

It’s an 11th Champions League or European Cup final for Bayern – only Real Madrid have played in more (16).

Sunday’s final sees the champions of Germany face the champions of France PSG for European glory.

As was the case in 2013, they’re going for the treble and a place in history.