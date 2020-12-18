Internal fights escalate among NRM camps in Kyotera

Kyotera, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A fresh feud has emerged in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Kyotera district, as the party reportedly replaced Agnes Namusiitwa, the party’s publicity secretary accusing her of siding with a faction within the party.

This happens barely a week after a rival NRM faction endorsed John Paul Mpalanyi, a Democratic Party candidate for the Kyotera County Parliamentary Seat against the incumbent Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the District NRM Chairperson. Namusiitwa told URN that she has since been replaced with Josephine Nabakooza, Haruna Kasolo’s chief mobiliser in the district, a decision she describes as unlawful.

Namusiitwa says that although she was informed about the changes, she has not received a formal letter detailing reasons why she was replaced on a post in which she was voted unopposed. She, however, adds that she is being witch-hunted for defying Kasolo and supporting his rivals faction headed by Patrick Kintu Kisekulo.

Namusiitwa says she is moving to petition the secretariat over the unlawful removal.

But Nabakooza dismissed reports of the said appointment while John Bosco Tamale, the Kyotera NRM party administrator, said he equally had no idea about the alleged decision adding that Namusiitwa still holds her position in the party until a decision is taken in that regard.

Enos Mugisha, the Kyotera District NRM Vice Chairperson explains that there was no meeting intended to replace Namusiitwa, yet the alleged decision can only be taken after a resolution by the District Executive Committee.

But Mugisha also faults Namusiitwa for joining a clique which is fighting Kasolo, the party chairperson in the district, a move which he says is tarnishing the image of the NRM.

URN