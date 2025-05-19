Ink, beats and VIP treats as Amapiano stars heat up Linus Tattoo Party

The rainmaker for the night had his dues cleared because just as Scotts Maphuma and Lee McKrazy wrapped up their set, the clouds teased with a drizzle that had attendees shuffling towards the exits to sum up what was evidently a very pulsating night in Kampala.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kati Kati was buzzing on Friday evening to celebrate Afro-pop, Amapiano, and unapologetic self-expression as crowds came through for the Linus Tattoo Party. With South African Amapiano stars Scotts Maphuma and Lee McKrazy headlining, the night was already set to be one of banging beats and great vibes.

From the moment revellers crossed the entrance threshold, the vibe was unmistakable, with a curated playground for self-expression, complete with a red carpet and dazzling photo booths ready to capture every moment. For the daring, a dedicated tattoo and piercing station buzzed with the steady hand of surgical artists, offering party people a chance to leave a lasting mark for those who wanted more than just memories to take home.

For the more laid-back and those seeking a moment of respite between dance frenzies, the Smirnoff VIP area offered a haven with bits and bites to eat and drinks as the perfect spot to refuel and reconnect before diving back into the Amapiano formations that swept through the crowd.

The DJ lineup including Melvin DJ, Kamali, DJ Vans, DJ Alza, Eyo Mackus and DJ Bugy kept the surround sound booming with a range of Afro-pop and Amapiano that had the crowd moving nonstop.

The theme, Afro-pop meets Amapiano, came alive as the performers took to the stage. From the Ugandans, Elijah Kitaka serenaded the audience with his crowd-beloved hits, adding his unusual flavour to the musical tapestry of the night while Zex Bilangilangi’s lyrics from “Number Emu” perfectly captured the day’s mood.

Smirnoff’s brand ambassador, Etania ensured that her “No leaving the venue” mantra became the night’s unspoken rule as she took the stage with a performance complete with a dynamic dance crew further igniting the already fired-up atmosphere.

Then came the moment the crowd had been waiting for.

South African Amapiano sensations Scotts Maphuma and Lee McKrazy took the stage, unleashing a tidal wave of rhythm and bass. On stage and in the crowd, there was a continuous energy exchange between performers and the audience.

The crowd erupted, roaring out the lyrics to hits like “Shayi Moto,” “Jealousy,” and “Yini Ngathi,” while their bodies moved in perfect sync with the infectious beats.

The rainmaker for the night had his dues cleared because just as Scotts Maphuma and Lee McKrazy wrapped up their set, the clouds teased with a drizzle that had attendees shuffling towards the exits to sum up what was evidently a very pulsating night in Kampala. From selfies to tattoos, from VIP sips to Amapiano dips, this special party proved once again that when it comes to living loud, “We Do We” like no one else.