Infidelity major cause of gender-based violence in Busia – World Vision

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 2,500 cases of gender-based violence – GBV were registered in Busia district during the lockdown according to records from World Vision.

Hamphrance Abangi, the World Vision GBV field officer in Busia says the cases were registered in Busia municipality, Busime, Majanji, Busitema and Buyanga sub-counties.

He attributes the cases to allegations of infidelity and excessive pressure imposed on the men by their wives for family needs.

Godfrey Beneza, the LC 1 chairperson Nangwe-Mugungu village says they have embarked on sensitization to fight cases of infidelity.

He explains that more than 10 cases of infidelity are reported in his office each week.

David Mangeni, the secretary Namawubi B village says there is the luck of trust among most married couples which fuels GBV.

Charles Bwire, a resident of Busia says that the issue of GBV has also contributed to increased teenage pregnancy and high exposure to HIV/Aids infections because of family breakup.

Moses Kakiryo, the Busia District Police Commander says that most of the GBV cases are not reported, adding that they have embarked on community sensitization.

*****

URN