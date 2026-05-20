Fresh power play as Gen. Muhoozi reinstates support for Tayebwa

Kampala, Uganda | URN | A fresh directive from Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reshaped the parliamentary leadership race ahead of the inauguration of the 12th Parliament, restoring support for Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa after a brief withdrawal of backing by his political pressure group.

The directive, issued on Tuesday through his X platform in his capacity as chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), instructed PLU supporters and allied Members of Parliament to back Tayebwa for retention as Deputy Speaker. “On the issue of Deputy Speaker, after getting guidance from the Commander-in-Chief, all PLU MPs and PLU-leaning MPs will support Rt. Honourable Thomas Tayebwa for that position,” Muhoozi wrote.

The move comes only days after the same group publicly distanced itself from both Tayebwa and former Speaker Anita Among over allegations of corruption and misuse of public resources, triggering uncertainty within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus. Political analysts say the reversal reflects ongoing internal negotiations within the ruling establishment as competing factions position themselves ahead of the May 25, 2026, parliamentary leadership elections.

Governance expert Timothy Msobor Chemonges of the Centre for Policy Analysis said the shifting endorsements point to attempts to manage internal tensions within the ruling party rather than purely merit-based competition. He noted that the leadership race has evolved into a broader struggle over political stability and succession management within Parliament. The NRM Electoral Commission chairperson, Tanga Odoi, has also cautioned aspirants against complicating the race, saying parliamentary leadership requires political maturity and experience.

“The speakership race is not for every Tom, Dick, and Harry,” Odoi said. Tayebwa’s renewed backing is expected to influence the Deputy Speaker race significantly, especially as the NRM continues to consolidate its position as the dominant force in Parliament. However, the development has also reignited debate among civil society actors and gender equality advocates over representation in parliamentary leadership.

Critics argue that if Tayebwa retains his position and a male candidate secures the Speakership, both of Parliament’s top offices would be held by men, potentially undermining constitutional principles on equality and affirmative action. Under Uganda’s Constitution, Articles 21 and 33 guarantee equality and affirmative action, while Article 82 provides for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker from among Members of Parliament at the start of each parliamentary term.

According to the parliamentary Order Paper issued by Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige, the 12th Parliament will convene on May 25, 2026, to elect its leadership before commencing its five-year term.