IN THE INDEPENDENT: Kutesa’s dodgy deals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent.

COVER STORY

Kutesa’s dodgy deals: How American bribery case sucked in Museveni.

THE LAST WORD

The meaning of Muntu’s defeat: How Besigye’s hold over FDC has undermined its pretence to be a vehicle for democracy.

AFRICA

Rwanda praised for Libya `slaves’ offer: Rwanda has offered to provide refuge to as many as 30,000 African migrants suffering abuse and slave-like conditions in Libya. Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, who made the announcement on Nov. 22, said the figure “is not confirmed yet but an estimate.

POLITICS

Kenyatta sworn in for disputed second term amid protests: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in on Nov. 28 for a second term as police fired teargas to disperse angry opposition supporters, in what many hope is the closing act of a grueling and divisive election drama.

MEDIA

Free Red Pepper editors: Pressure mounts on government over closure of spicy tabloid.

NEWS ANALYSIS

After defiance defeated Muntu: Will new president Amuriat lead FDC forward or backwards to Besigye?.

MEDIA

Is UCC going rogue?: Parliament to probe communications regulator over its media cuts and bans.

NEWS ANALYSIS

UEGCL sees higher profits ahead: The company records Shs 13.9bn loss in 2016.

FINANCE

NSSF’s Byarugaba sets new target: But will he achieve the Shs 20 trillion in savings by 2022?.

AGRICULTURE

Slow agriculture insurance uptake: Regulator says aggressive marketing and awareness would reverse the trend.

SOCIAL SECURITY

How African governments can grow their pension sectors: Social security funds to tackle key areas in education, IT to accelerate pension growth.

HEALTH

Marking World AIDS day in tough times: Museveni leads new campaign amidst new infections in middle-aged men, young girls.

AIDS

Stigma still stymies HIV prevention and treatment: There have been great strides and many important victories in the fight against HIV. Scientific innovations and sustained investment have been the most important weapons in this ongoing battle.

OBITUARY

Justice Laetitia Kikonyogo: A woman of firsts: She was the first woman Grade 1 magistrate (1971-1973), first woman chief magistrate (1973-1986) and first woman to be appointed as a High Court judge in 1986.

ARTS

Turning art on its head: How fusing an artist’s personality into art makes it powerful.

MOTORING

How good are your headlights?: Your vehicle could be among 80% with poor low-beam headlights.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Dr Ekwaro Obuku; doctor with purpose: Dr Ekwaro Obuku has emerged as a fighter for better working conditions flagged by better pay for medical and health workers in Uganda. As president of Uganda Medical Association (UMA), Obuku led doctors and other health workers in a nationwide sit down strike from Nov.06.

