Incumbent Mayors in Moroto, Kotido retain NRM party flag

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Incumbent candidates who contested for the mayoral NRM primaries in Moroto and Kotido municipalities have retained their NRM party flag.

Mohammed Ismail, the Mayor for Moroto municipality, secured the party flag with 1357 votes, beating his rivals Mark Sire, who garnered 1067 votes, Noah Ewaru got 314, and Emmanuel Risa Bole got 83.

However, Sire rejected the election outcome, citing the irregularities during the elections. He noted that the voter register was not used in some polling stations, and everyone was allowed to vote irrespective of their locations.

Sire also claims that his opponent was involved in voter bribery as agents moved the entire night distributing incentives. He said that the agents were seen in the villages of Campshwhili Juu and Singila, where they were distributing incentives.

In Kotido Municipality, the incumbent Peter Abrahams Irar retained the party flag after gaining 9,188 votes against his closest rival Alex Paulsen Locham, who got 4,775 votes.

The incumbent chairpersons in the districts of Kotido, Napak, and Abim also retained their positions. For instance, in Kotido district, the Incumbent Paul Lotee Komol polled 28,754 votes against his opponent Simon Peter Lodia, who managed to get 26,962 votes.

The Napak incumbent, John Paul Kodet, retained his position after scoring 33104 votes against his opponent Mark Poi Ilukol, who got 10,508 votes.

Other districts like Amudat, Nabilatuk, and Kaabong had new faces after the incumbents crossed over to contest for parliamentary positions, while Moroto district lost the primaries to its councillor.

Anjello Pulkol, the LCV Councillor for Loputuk Sub-County, was declared the winner of the flag to contest for the Moroto district chairperson after gaining 14044 votes, defeating the incumbent David Koryang, who got 3852 votes and John Tunta Lokwang, 8553 votes.

John Nangiro, the incumbent district chairperson for Nakapiripirit, also lost to Simon Lokiru Lolim, who garnered 12,591 votes, defeating his closest Moses Sylvester Lokiru, who got 11,596. Nangiro got 3328, and Moses Akol Moru with 798 votes.

In Kaabong district, Albert Loris Lotyang was declared the winner of the flag after polling 23,265 votes, defeating his opponents, Godfrey Leena Lokwang, who got 19,867, and Denis Pius Lokiru with 8269 votes.

In Amudat district, William Bwantum Loram was declared a winner after gaining 22017 votes against his other rivals, James Apollo Bakan became second with 10,021, and Samuel Lorot Achakimoi got 7264 votes

Benedict Lokiru won the flag to contest for the Nabilatuk district chair after receiving 8517 votes against his opponents Eli Achuka with 3346, and Joseph Elakas, the district speaker, secured 2,899 votes.

Meanwhile, the Karenga district chairperson seat attracted four candidates, including Justine Lodit Akorio, who got 4183 votes, Paul Lopeyok with 6589 votes, Alfred Ben Loyera received 2317 and Samson Olum with 2800 votes.

Abram Lochola, the NRM electoral commission returning officer for the NRM primaries, declared Paul Lopeyok as the flag bearer for the LC5 Karenga district.

