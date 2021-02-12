Friday , February 12 2021
Nrm Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: ‘They are abducting everyone’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
The are abducting everyone: Why the crackdown on Bobi Wine supporters may not work well for Museveni and NRM

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s change dilemma: How our country is caught between Museveni’s frying pan and the opposition’s fire

NEWS ANALYSIS
Can Ugandan children do without Kindergarten?: Educationalists maintain pre-school is critical in children’s physical, mental and psycho-social development

NEW ANALYSIS
Batwa community are vulnerable to climate change, but aren’t’ involved in adaption decisions: One of the most important ways to support adaptation is to listen to the affected communities and learn from their experience and needs.

BUSINESS
Uganda maintains 10th spot in ABSA’s Africa Financial Markets Index: However, the financial services sector is not out of the woods yet

COMMENTS
Tacking the COVID Hunger Crisis: The Choice facing world leaders is simple: act now to tackle the hunger crisis, or pray a much higher price later.

