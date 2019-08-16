Friday , August 16 2019
IN THE INDEPENDENT: The Zigy Wyne death

COVER STORY
Zigy Wyne death: Bobi Wine, Police and Kiwani 2021

THE LAST WORD
Bobby Wine’s Ziggy Wyne: How an unknown young man’s death turned him into a political football for opportunistic politicians

ANALYSIS
MPs salaries: Unlocking the facts, myth, secrets after Supreme Court ruling

POLITICS
Museveni’s electoral reforms: Why opposition shouldn’t expect President to drop winning strategy

BUSINESS
Private sector lending up: But who is benefiting?

COMMENT
Secret Lubowa Hospital dealings: The construction of the costly facility shouldn’t be shrouded because it took taxpayer money

ANALYSIS
HEALTH
The Uganda vaccine trial: How African researchers are tackling Ebola

ART
Exciting student art: It’s multi-disciplinary, full of potential

 

 

