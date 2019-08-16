IN THE INDEPENDENT: The Zigy Wyne death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Zigy Wyne death: Bobi Wine, Police and Kiwani 2021

THE LAST WORD

Bobby Wine’s Ziggy Wyne: How an unknown young man’s death turned him into a political football for opportunistic politicians

ANALYSIS

MPs salaries: Unlocking the facts, myth, secrets after Supreme Court ruling

POLITICS

Museveni’s electoral reforms: Why opposition shouldn’t expect President to drop winning strategy

BUSINESS

Private sector lending up: But who is benefiting?

COMMENT

Secret Lubowa Hospital dealings: The construction of the costly facility shouldn’t be shrouded because it took taxpayer money

ANALYSIS

HEALTH

The Uganda vaccine trial: How African researchers are tackling Ebola

ART

Exciting student art: It’s multi-disciplinary, full of potential