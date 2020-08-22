Saturday , August 22 2020
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Should Bobi Wine fear DP oldies?

COVER STORY
Should Bobi Wine fear DP oldies? : Making sense of `crossing’ MPs

THE LAST WORD
Lessons from youth elections: Why the opposition in Uganda needs to take organisation and unity seriously if they are to have a chance

ANALYSIS
Uganda in tough test on oil money: Secret dirty deals could end as govt signs transparency initiative

NEWS
Rebecca Kadaga holds onto top NRM: Close contest for CEC vice chairperson position

COVID-19 
Coronavirus spreading fast: August infections are highest so far, but September could be worse

BUSINESS
Stanbic Bank profits fall as COVID-19 hit: The lender recorded a 4.9% drop in net profit to Shs127.4billion

COMMENT
Africa can harness 4th industrial revolution: Doing so will require a new educational philosophy and investing in basic digital infrastructure

