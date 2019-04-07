IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni succession

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Museveni succession: Why NRM doesn’t want to talk about it

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s storm in a teacup: How our MPs invented a scandal around Uganda Airlines’ shares and our chattering elites joined the chorus

ANALYSIS

How ‘unity’ died in Uganda: 40-year Moshi lessons for younger Ugandans

ANALYSIS

Students’ test scores: Why they tell us more about the community the students live in than what they know

BUSINESS

Umeme’s surprise profit growth: Company expects more revenue from government’s free connection policy

BUSINESS

Behind dfcu’s 52% decline in net profit: Top managers are optimistic the future of the business is bright

COMMENT

Bad news for women: Female experts are outnumbered as sources by their male counterparts in nearly every field

COMMENT

Buganda and EAC political federation: Katikkiro Mayiga should summon the Lukiiko come out with a clear Buganda position

HEALTH

Danger of eating reused cooking oil: New research links it to breast cancer

ARTS

Latest art movers and shakers: How they impact the Kampala art scene

MOTORING

Range Rover Evoque 2019: Brit car-maker’s second Range Rover Evoque builds on old model’s

success with similar looks, more advanced tech and hybrid power