IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni succession

COVER STORY
Museveni succession: Why NRM doesn’t want to talk about it
THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s storm in a teacup: How our MPs invented a scandal around Uganda Airlines’ shares and our chattering elites joined the chorus
ANALYSIS
How ‘unity’ died in Uganda: 40-year Moshi lessons for younger Ugandans
ANALYSIS
Students’ test scores: Why they tell us more about the community the students live in than what they know
BUSINESS
Umeme’s surprise profit growth: Company expects more revenue from government’s free connection policy
BUSINESS
Behind dfcu’s 52% decline in net profit: Top managers are optimistic the future of the business is bright
COMMENT
Bad news for women: Female experts are outnumbered as sources by their male counterparts in nearly every field
COMMENT
Buganda and EAC political federation: Katikkiro Mayiga should summon the Lukiiko come out with a clear Buganda position
HEALTH
Danger of eating reused cooking oil: New research links it to breast cancer
ARTS
Latest art movers and shakers: How they impact the Kampala art scene
MOTORING
Range Rover Evoque 2019: Brit car-maker’s second Range Rover Evoque builds on old model’s
success with similar looks, more advanced tech and hybrid power