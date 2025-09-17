iKON Awards signs landmark MoU with Michael Wawuyo to feature in Nigerian film

Wawuyo, Nigerian film partnership powered by Ramsey Films, Sozo Films Limited, BRS Studios, and Sauti Plus Media Hub

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The iKON Awards has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with legendary Ugandan actor Michael Wawuyo Sr., to feature in the Nigerian drama film called Dambe, powered by Ramsey Films, Sozo Films Limited, BRS Studios, and Sauti Plus Media Hub.

Renowned Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah will direct the movie, underscoring the high-profile collaboration.

The signing ceremony took place at the Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) offices in Lungujja.

The MoU is part of the iKON Awards Exchange Programme between Uganda and Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry.

The initiative aims to foster cross-border collaborations by giving Ugandan actors and filmmakers opportunities to work alongside their Nigerian counterparts.

Through the exchange programme, Ugandan talent will gain exposure to the broader African film market while strengthening cultural ties. Michael Wawuyo Sr., an iKON Lifetime Achievement Award winner and one of Uganda’s most prominent actors, will travel to Nigeria on 27th September 2025 to begin work on the project.

His casting in Dambe is a milestone that will see Uganda represented on the continental stage. The arrangement is powered by Sauti Plus, in partnership with the iKON Awards.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Michael Wawuyo Sr. commended the initiative:

“I commend iKON and Sauti Plus for putting a new flavour into uplifting the film industry, which is tremendous, he said while emphasizing the importance of collaboration as a major stepping stone to bolstering the industry further’’.

Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder, iKON Awards, and Chief Creative Officer, Sautiplus Media Hub described the agreement as a dream realised:

“We are passionate about building the next generation of filmmakers. One of our long-standing dreams was to see Ugandan actors featured in major films across the continent. This MoU marks a shift from simply visiting other markets to actively collaborating and co-producing. It opens doors for Ugandan talent to be exported to international markets, just as we see in music, where artists collaborate across borders.”

The signing of this MoU is also a prelude to iKON Activate, an upcoming activity under the iKON Awards banner designed to foster continental collaborations and grow Africa’s creative economy.

As part of the broader iKON Exchange Programme, a delegation of Ugandan filmmakers will travel to Lagos next weekend to learn, network, and collaborate with their Nigerian counterparts under iKON Activate.

The initiative is also a build-up to the iKON Awards 2026, where several Nollywood actors are expected to participate, further cementing the event’s continental scope.

About Michael Wawuyo Sr.

Michael Wawuyo Sr. (born 11 November 1948) is a veteran Ugandan actor and special effects artist with a career spanning over three decades.

He broke into the film industry in 1991 with Mississippi Masala, directed by Mira Nair. Over the years he has taken major roles in both international and local productions, including The Last King of Scotland, Sometimes in April, Kony: Order from Above, The Mercy of the Jungle, The Only Son, Situka, The Boda Boda Thieves, and The Girl in the Yellow Jumper.

Wawuyo has also appeared on Ugandan television—debuting in Yat Madit in 2016, and later starring as the patriarch in the TV series Power of Legacy in 2019. He is currently staring in Crossroads airing on Pearl Magic

As a special effects and makeup artist, he has contributed to films such as The Felista’s Fable, Imbabazi: The Pardon, and The Mercy of the Jungle.

Among his awards and recognitions, Wawuyo has received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 iKON Awards, reflecting his enduring influence in Ugandan and African cinema.