Ikon Awards 2025 unveils nominees

IKON AWARDS: Recognition Expanded From 4-5 In Each Category

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The highly anticipated Ikon Awards 2025 has announced this year’s nominees at an event hosted by media personality Ethan Kavuma, and renowned actress, Catherine Namugenyi.The Ikon Awards, now in its 3rd edition, is scheduled to happen on 29th March, 2025 at Serena Hotel Kampala.

The Awards are a prestigious annual celebration of creativity, excellence and innovation in Uganda’s film and creative sector. They aim to honor and recognize exceptional talent, projects, and contributions that elevate the creative industry both locally and internationally.

One of the key highlights of this year’s awards, hosted live Friday on the Ikon Awards Youtube Page, is the expansion of the nominee slots in each of the 22 competitive categories from four to five, offering greater recognition for outstanding talent.

“What makes this year’s Ikon Awards special is that we have expanded the number of nominees, creating more room to celebrate exceptional work. This time, we are stronger than ever in championing inclusivity and celebrating diverse voices in the film and television industry,” said Usama Mukwaya, Ikon Awards Producer.

Additionally, the Ikon Executive Committee has revealed four prestigious awards Best Emerging Film – recognizing promising new cinematic work, Lifetime Achievement Award – honoring an individual’s enduring contributions to the film industry, African Ikon of the Year – celebrating an influential figure in African cinema and African Rising Star Award – highlighting an emerging talent making waves on the continent.

The Ikon Awards will host a Luncheon for the Nominees later this month. The event will be a prestigious gathering to honor and celebrate the Nominees ahead of the grand Ikon Awards Night. “This is one of the initiatives of the Ikon Awards to foster industry connections, and strengthen the creative community that continues to shape Uganda’s film and television landscape,” an official said.

Speaking at the Ikon Nominees Announcement, Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of the Ikon Awards, emphasized the power of collaboration in advancing Uganda’s film industry.

“We believe that collaboration is the cornerstone of progress in the film industry of Uganda. The Ikon Awards serve not only as a celebration of our cinematic achievements but also as a powerful platform for uniting filmmakers, artists, and enthusiasts in our shared mission to uplift and elevate the Ugandan film landscape. Together, we can harness our collective creativity and passion to showcase the rich stories of our nation, and the Ikon Awards stand as a testament to the remarkable growth and potential of our industry,” he said.

Industry Insights: Panel Discussion at the Nominees Announcement

As part of the Ikon Nominations Announcement, a powerful panel discussion took place featuring renowned filmmakers Doreen Nabbanja, Drake Makanga Clay, and Lucky Lora Atwiine. The discussion centered on the growth of Uganda’s film industry, with a special emphasis on the evolving roles of women in film and television.

It was split into two sessions. The first session took place at the beginning, right before the nominees were announced, setting the stage for the expectations of the nominees.

The second session was fun, engaging, and insightful with the panelists sharing thoughts on the nominees from the categories that had been announced so far.

A Tight Race for the Top Honors

Doreen Nabbanja, a filmmaker who attended the nominations announcement, shared her excitement about the growing competitiveness in the industry.

“It’s incredible to witness how much the Ugandan film industry has evolved. The nominations this year highlight an intense level of competition, proving that our storytellers and filmmakers are pushing boundaries like never before. Whether nominated or not, it’s inspiring to see so much talent being recognized. Events like these remind us why we do what we do—to tell compelling stories that resonate and make an impact.”

Where to See the Nominees

The full list of nominees across all 22 competitive categories is available on the Ikon Awards social media pages.

For more information about the Ikon Awards 2025 and its upcoming activities like the next Ikonversations, visit their official website https://theikon.org/awards/.