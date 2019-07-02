IGP Ochola grills Kiruhura CID commander over missing exhibits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, has grilled the Kiruhura District Criminal Investigations Commander-CID, Assistant Superintendent Niwagaba over missing exhibit money.

Ochola, who presided over the opening of a five-day retreat of CID commanders at their headquarters at Kibuli in Kampala on Monday, tasked Niwagaba to explain to his more than 200 colleagues where he put the money exhibits he recovered in a recent crime he handled.

Niwagaba allegedly mishandled Shillings 3 million exhibits he recovered in a fraud case. The owner of the money brought the matter to the attention of the IGP Ochola.

The Police Chief responded by directing the Rwizi Region CID Commander Sulaiman Doka to arrest Niwagaba. “I don’t expect the OC CID Kiruhura to be here. Is he here?” asked Ochola.

Timid and trembling, Niwagaba stood up to show his presence. It was when Ochola tasked Sulaiman Doka to explain how Niwagaba had been released from cells without his knowledge.

In his response, Ochola said Niwagaba was released on police bond. “Sir, he was released on bond but I don’t expect him to be here,” Doka said.

In a bid to explain to his colleagues on how he mishandled the exhibits, Niwagaba said: “Sir, there was some error in doing my work. There was some delay in handing over of some exhibits.”

Ochola interjected by asking him whether there was delay in handing over exhibits or he had stolen them. Ochola further tasked the regional CID commander to explain the conditions that were set for Niwagaba before he was released on bond.

Seemingly furious, Ochola reminded all CID commanders drawn from different regions and districts to avoid acting like animals. He warned them against thinking they have privileges to own something due to the nature of their offices.

“As investigators you should focus on fairness, equality and impartiality. You must practice fairness. You should not exercise partiality. Investigators must use force only when it is necessary. Suspects are not wild animals and you officers should not turn into animals when you are in office,” Ochola said.

Ochola didn’t spare the RPC Bukedia SSP Swalik whose uniform looked different from others since he had buttons on sleeves. Ochola tasked Swalik to explain where he had got the uniform since it is not known in Uganda Police Force.

The stammering Swalik insisted that he picked the uniform from his region’s welfare office. Ochola assigned Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Andrew Soroweni to follow up with welfare office to establish where SSP Swalik got his uniform.

