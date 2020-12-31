IGP Ochola appoints Elly Womanya deputy director human resource

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police Martin Ochola has appointed Senior Commissioner of Police- Elly Womanya as deputy director of human resource development.

Womanya has been serving as head of Special Investigations Unit- SIU in Kireka. SIU is interrogations and detention centre for suspects of high profile cases. Womanya now deputizes Brig Godfrey Golooba who was last year reverted from army into police force by President Yoweri Museveni.

The position of deputy director HRD was being occupied by Felix Ndyomugyenyi who retired about two months ago after clocking 60 years. In the same reshuffle, Ochola has appointed acting traffic director Commissioner of Police Bazir Mugisha as head of curriculum development in HRD directorate.

Mugisha has been replaced with former Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Commander, Lawrence Niwabine who has been serving in the directorate of welfare and production. Niwabine previously served in the office of IGP after he had been moved from Kampala by then IGP Gen Edward Kale Kayihura.

Mugisha has been serving as acting director traffic and road safety since January this year when Assistant Inspector General of Police- AIGP Dr Steven Kasiima handed over office to him since his contract was not renewed by President Museveni.

Isaac Okecho has been appointed head of Administration at Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID headquarters in Kibuli. Okecho replaces CP Irunga who took over from Fred Enanga when he was appointed Police Spokesperson.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mark Odongo has been appointed head of SIU which he headed in 2016 to 2017 before he was replaced with Henry Mugumya. Meanwhile, 50 DPCs have also been reshuffled.

In Kampala, Wandegeya Division Police Commander Denis Odongo has been replaced with James Kawalya. Former Kampala Central Police Commander Joseph Gwaido Bakaleke has been transferred from Kiryandongo to Kapchorwa district.

Moses Nanoka who was recently removed from Rukungiri to Firearm and Private Security department has been appointed DPC Nakasongola district replacing Patience Namara. The destinations for Odongo and Namara are yet to be known.

