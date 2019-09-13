IGP congratulates successful applicants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The IGP would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all applicants who qualified to join the police profession. They will now undergo on extensive process of molding them from civilians into professionals and dedicated officers. And their first day at the police academy in Kabalye Masindi, on the 14th/09/2019, carries a lot of excitement about learning new things.

The successful candidates must note that they are joining a career that demands a high level of personal integrity and responsibility.

To help you acquire these skills, a fine team of instructors, will welcome you to the academy, which is located on a 2 square mile site, which hosts very good learning facilities with scenario based training programs, paramilitary and self-defense training grounds, weapon ranges, lecture hall and class rooms, dormitories, IT laboratory, a library, dining room and sports grounds. The academy takes pride in developing skills, and capabilities of officers serving the country in various positions of leadership.

successful candidates reporting to the training school should carry the following by them; certified copies of academic documents (Diplomas) for LAIPs, forwarding/ introduction letters from their previous schools where the candidates completed O’Level for PPCs, original academic documents and photocopies of the same, original national identification (ID), six (6) passport photos.

Other requirements include black gum boots, a pair of sports shoes, a pair of sportswear, a 3-inch mattress, blanket, bed sheets, jerry can, basin and other personal effects.

We want to remind you that your journey to becoming part of the police begins with a 12 months course, before being confirmed at the rank of Probation Police Constable (PPC) or Learner Assistant Inspector of Police (L/AIP) at the academy ,the learning environment is stimulating and challenging.

You will need dedication, commitment and a willingness to train, for one to succeed in the structured training grounds. it will include classroom based theory lesions, practical and physical training.

We do believe that all rewards come from effort and you can expect this to be an intense and demanding period of your life. You will need to form very strong bonds and teamwork, which will stay with you all your lives. You may need support from your family and friends as well.

While at the academy, you will also receive plenty of support from your lecturers, trainers and fellow trainees. All trainees will be accommodated at the school, which also provides cultural and religions considerations, and well served meals.

Once again we would like to congratulate all the trainees, and expect to meet you on graduation day, celebrating your achievement with your family.

