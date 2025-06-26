IGP Byakagaba cautions against improper fleet management

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, has cautioned the police officers against improper fleet management. The IGP who visited the logistics and engineering directorate said that in most cases police fleet gets damaged because of improper management.

“First, I am impressed by the good work you are doing, and I urge you to maintain this quality. I also encourage you to properly manage the force’s fleet. This fleet is expensive and needs to be maintained in good shape at all times,” IGP Byakagaba said.

The police logistics and engineering directorate is headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP James Apora, who replaced retired AIGP Richard Edyegu. The directorate has branches at Jinja Road policing division for garment production and Namanve for vehicle maintenance and management.

Byakagaba appreciated the uniform production, fleet management and construction projects all being handled by the logistics and engineering directorate. The IGP said he is optimistic that the logistics and engineering directorate will be able to construct the 1200 police housing units which he launched barley three months ago.

“I have come to familiarise myself with what is currently going on, and I can say you have the capabilities to keep us running. I thank you, director (AIGP Apora) and your team for their efforts in construction projects, uniform production, and fleet management,” IGP Byakagaba said.

The logistics and engineering departments produces all police uniforms and was started by former IGP Gen Edward Kale Kayihura as a way of reducing the exorbitant costs the force was incurring by purchasing the personnel attires abroad.

The police logistics and engineering directorate now makes garments, which it also sells to their counterparts in countries such as South Sudan. AIGP Apora promised that his directorate will keenly oversee and deliver in time the construction of 1,200 new police housing apartments aimed at improving officers’ living conditions.

Apora emphasised that they do their best to maintain the force’s fleet in good condition. Police fleet includes directors’ vehicles, escort vehicles, patrols, transportation trucks, APCs for quashing protests and motorcycles.

URN