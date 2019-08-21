IGG investigates Kampala district Land Board secretary for corruption

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government-IG is probing the Kampala District Land Board Secretary, Martha Komugisha for alleged corruption.

In an August 15th letter to Andrew Kitaka, the acting executive director, Kampala Capital City Authority, the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Mariam Wangadya notes that the Inspectorate of Government is in receipt of several complaints where in it is alleged that Komugisha is corrupt and has exhibited unethical conduct while executing her duties.

“It is specifically alleged that she holds on clients’ applications for land tittle transfers and lease demanding to first be paid bribes before scheduling them for Board action” reads the letter in part. She has asked Komugisha to step aside as investigations are conducted.

“Considering the nature of her work and the sensitivity of transactions handled by her office, and bearing in mind that she is the custodian of the records and file of Kampala District Land Board, it is imperative that she steps aside during our investigations” the letter further reads.

Section 14 subsection 6 of the Inspectorate of Government Act provides that the Inspector General of Government may during the course of his or her duties or as a consequence of his or her findings make such orders and give such directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances. Munira Ali, the Spokespersons of IG confirmed to URN the ongoing investigations.

URN