IGG directs Jinja city authorities to nominate new land board members

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Inspector General of Government-IGG, Patricia Achan has directed Jinja city authorities to conduct fresh nominations of land board members, saying the previous exercise didn’t follow the right procedures.

This stems from complaints by whistleblowers to the Inspectorate of Government indicating that the candidates nominated on February 07th, 2022 were not fit for the task at hand. They included Alex Luganda, Barbra Nyamuguru, Zaituni Malole, Philip Bogere, Emmanuel Kamugisha and Innocent Anyole.

Now in her letter to Jinja city authorities, Achan stresses that there was no evidence of the qualifications of the nominees during the nomination as stipulated under section 57(2) of the Land Act, Cap 227 making the whole process null and void. Achan also noted that executive committees of the Jinja City Northern and Southern divisions were never given an opportunity to present their preferred representatives to the Jinja city land board.

She directed the city authorities to conduct fresh nominations with plans of increasing the number of women representatives and full consideration of the provisions within the Land Act, Cap 227 and the Local Government Act, Cap 243. The Jinja city mayor Peter Kasolo, says the responsible officers are expediting the matter but he declined to divulge details.

