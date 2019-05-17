IGAD signs MoU on Djibouti-Addis-Juba-Kampala corridor

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has wrapped up development studies of Djibouti-Juba-Addis-Kampala corridor after a two day meeting.

After comprehensive deliberations, the four IGAD countries Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibout and South Sudan signed the MoU and pledged to finalise the associated documents within the next few months and to intensify efforts to ensure the success of the project.

The Kampala-Djibouti Corridor is one of four major corridors that are planned to increase the regional connectivity.

The African Development African Bank (AfDB) Group funded the feasibility study of this key corridor which connects the three IGAD landlocked between them and countries to the ports of Djibouti.

The Executive Secretary IGAD Amb (Eng) Mahboub Maalim, along with the Director for Transport , Infrastructure Development of the Ministry of Transport of EthiopiaFekadu Shumet, inaugurated a Steering Committee meeting on the Transport Facilitation and Road Upgrading Studies for the Djibouti-Addis Ababa-Juba-Kampala Corridor in Nairobi.

The two-day meeting wrapped-up development studies for the corridor and was an opportunity for concerned IGAD Member States (Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda) and IGAD Secretariat to chart the way forward to implement the recommendations of the studies on the feasibility of the corridor which was undertaken by the Nairobi-based Africon Consulting firm.

The study strongly recommends the implementation of the Corridor after carefully analysing the two components of the project and found that both components are technically and economically feasible as they scored high economic indicators. The soft part, the feasibility study, of the project has been successfully concluded. The participants are looking into the hard part of it, which is the implementation part.

During his opening remarks, the Executive Secretary thanked the consulting firm for the timely delivery of a quality product before recalling that one of the main outcomes of the meeting was to agree on the way forward with the signature of a Memorandum of Understading towards implementation.

He also cited a recent United Nations Economic Commission for Africa report that ranked IGAD as first in Africa in terms infrastructural contribution to regional integration.

The Ethiopian Chair of the meeting thanked IGAD for organising the meeting and AfDB for the financial support to the studies.

SOURCE IGAD