IGAD predicts heavy rainfall in Horn of Africa April to June

NAIROBI | Xinhua | The Greater Horn of Africa (GHA) will experience wetter-than-normal rainfall conditions between April and June, the Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, said on Tuesday.

ICPAC said in a statement issued in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, that the rainfall is expected in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania.

Despite the expected heavy rains, ICPAC observed that corresponding seasonal temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal over most parts of the region, including Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.

Countries in the Horn of Africa are currently experiencing heavy rains that have caused flooding, according to ICPAC, as climate change upends the normal weather pattern.

In Kenya, at least 80 people have been killed by floods in the last two weeks, according to the National Police Service. ■