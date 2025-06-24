IG halts UIRI recruitment over corruption allegations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered an immediate suspension of all recruitment activities at the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) amid mounting allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

The directive, addressed to UIRI Executive Director Prof. Charles Kwesiga, was signed by Deputy Inspector General of Government Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria.

“During a meeting that was held between the IG and UIRI on 11th June 2025 to discuss the findings, it was resolved that the latter should suspend all recruitments until investigations are fully concluded,” a June 24 statement from the IG’s office reads in part.

The order is anchored in Article 230 (2) of the Constitution of Uganda and Section 13 (6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act, which grant the IG authority to issue binding directives during investigations. According to the IG, the decision follows preliminary findings from an ongoing probe into irregular recruitment processes, allegedly involving Deputy Executive Director Dr. Dick Kamugasha.

Reports suggest that over the past two months, UIRI has been attempting to conduct unauthorized recruitments through informal channels, without oversight. The concern is further heightened by the absence of a governing board, which ordinarily provides checks and balances on institutional hiring.

The questionable practices reportedly spanned both junior and senior staff positions. This is not the first time UIRI has come under scrutiny. A 2015 report by the Auditor General cited widespread nepotism and irregular hiring, noting that 20 out of 25 personnel files reviewed at the time showed individuals had been hired without any public advertisement of positions, contrary to UIRI’s own human resource policies. That audit also called for an investigation into Prof. Kwesiga himself for alleged mismanagement and nepotism.

Founded in 2003, the Uganda Industrial Research Institute is a government parastatal mandated to promote industrialization and economic development. It supports value addition, product and process development, technology sourcing, and machinery fabrication. UIRI also operates processing plants, delivers outreach services to SMEs, and provides business incubation support to spur innovation and sustainable industrial growth in Uganda.

