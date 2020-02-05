ICT Minister asks local government staff to support NRM or quit

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Information and Communication Technology- ICT and National Guidance Minister, Judith Nabakooba has urged local government employees to support the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM government or quit their jobs.

Nabakooba was addressing Jinja district local leaders, technocrats and national data center Uganda-NITAU employees at Jinja district council hall on Tuesday afternoon.

She noted that there are local government employees who have found pride using social media platforms to criticise NRM yet they are supposed to sensitize the population on the prevailing peace ushered in by the current government.

Nabakooba also took a swipe at some local government public relations officers for failing to update district websites detailing government achievements such as mechanized agricultural systems in preference of discussing political tales, which have dragged young people in abject poverty since they lack information to transform their lives.

The Jinja district LC V chairperson, Titus Kisambira tasked Nabakooba to ensure that all sub counties are digitalized, saying this will ease their work of highlighting government achievements.

“Smart phones are everywhere but our main challenge is that sub counties are not yet linked to the free internet services. It is hard for us to highlight their achievements on the district website without internet,” he said.

URN