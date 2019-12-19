I have no communication on New cabinet ministers– Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President, Yoweri Museveni is yet to communicate formally to parliament about the newly appointed cabinet ministers, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has revealed.

In her communication to parliament this morning, Kadaga said she also learnt of the appointments through the media, saying she can’t start the vetting process in the absence of official communication from the appointing authority.

Kadaga, who chairs the Appointments Committee of Parliament, put the committee members on notice that she would recall them from the Christmas recess, which starts today to vet the nominees once she receives the official communication from the President.

President Museveni made a mini cabinet reshuffle on Saturday last where he dropped several members and appointed new ones.

Among the new faces is Igara West MP, Rafael Magyezi, who was appointed Local Government Minister, Mityana Woman MP, Judith Nabakooba, ICT Minister, Kitgum Woman MP, Beatrice Anywar, Environment State Minister and Kyaaka County MP, Jackson Kafuuzi, Deputy Attorney General.

The other new faces are Ajuri County MP, Denis Hamson Obua, the Sports State Minister, Usuk County MP, Peter Ogwang, ICT State Minister, Kakumiro Woman MP, Robinah Nabbanja, the Health State Minister (General Duties), Serere Woman MP, Helen Adoa, the Fisheries State Minister and Molly Kamukama Nawe, the Economic Monitoring State Minister.

Museveni also dropped Janat Mukwaya, Hajji Abdul Nadduli, Eng. Irene Muloni, Eng Monica Azuba Ntege, and Alex Onzima, among others. He appointed them Senior Presidential Advisors. Also dropped were Kayunga Woman MP Idah Nantaba and Workers MP, Charles Bakkabulindi.

Articles 99(1), 108(2), 108A (1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution mandate the presidents to appoint and make changes in cabinet. The President is required to communicate appointees to Cabinet and any other appointment in public offices to Parliament for vetting and approval.

******

URN