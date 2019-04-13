Hundreds get free medicals ahead of Kabaka’s birthday fete

Ndejje, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 700 people have received free medical services, in a drive organized to precede Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s 64th birthday, this Saturday. The main celebrations are scheduled to take place at Ndejje Secondary School in Luweero district.

Most of the patients attended to suffered from respiratory infections, pressure, diabetes, malaria, ulcers and arthritis among other ailments.

The camp championed by Kabaka Foundation, a collection of Rotary Clubs and a number of Non-Government Organizations, also provided free screening for cancer and Sickle Cell Disease, Hepatitis B Vaccination and HIV testing.

Fred Lutaaya, a counsellor at Holly Foundation says that 86 out of more than 320 people who participated in the screening for Sickle Cell Disease were reactive. They were however advised to undertake confirmatory tests on their status as carriers of the sickle cell trait.

People with sickle cell trait are genetic carriers of Sickle Cell Disease. Even though they have no symptoms and can’t develop Sickle Cell Disease, they may be able to pass it on to their children, if their partner equally has the trait.

Meanwhile, three out of 80 others tested positive to Hepatitis B and were advised to enrol for treatment, while those who tested negative were initiated on vaccination. At least four others tested positive to HIV and were accordingly advised to enrol for antiretroviral therapy (ART) services, while five were found with breast cancer.

Susan Namujju Kintu, the President of the Rotary Club of Wobulenzi says that the health camp was aimed at bringing medical services closer to Kabaka’s subjects, some of who cannot afford the cost of treatment in general hospitals.

Princess Joan Nassolo who launched the health camp advised residents to immunize children, vaccinate themselves and eat well to guard against diseases.

The area residents welcomed the health camp saying many of them had failed to get treatment in local health centre III’s. Justine Mukasa, a resident of Nakikonge village in Makulubita Sub County said that she turned to get medical care for pressure and general illness after failing to get help from government facilities.

Another resident Sarah Nabukenya decried prohibitive medical costs adding that the health camp was a great opportunity for her.

Jaffer Nsubuga, another patient said that he had failed to get medication from a nearby government facility as a result of persistent drug stock-outs.

The health camp is also part of the annual Rotary Family Health days, a campaign through which at least 100,000 People will receive medical services at no cost. The services include immunization, family planning and maternal health, HIV/AIDs testing and counselling, dental examination and extraction, malaria testing and treatment, safe male circumcision and health education.

*****

URN