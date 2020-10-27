Hundreds flock Revival Church to mourn Pastor Yiga’s death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and Local Defense Units- LDUs are finding a hard time to control hundreds of people struggling to gain access into Revival Church in Kawaala to mourn the death of Pastor Augustine Yiga.

Fondly known as “Abizaayo by his followers, Pastor Yiga breathed his last at St. Francis Nsambya hospital on Monday night where he was admitted with liver complications.

Hundreds of people started thronging Revival Church this morning after ABS TV broke the news of his death. Although LDUs and police have been deployed at both routes leading to the church, hundreds of people are forcing their way in.

Some of the church leaders were seen this morning pleading with the mourners to wash their hands and wear masks in vain.

Police were forced to move people outside the church to have their body temperature tested and wear face masks.

Yiga’s body is yet to arrive at the church where dozens mostly members of his church are anxiously waiting to pay their last respects.

URN