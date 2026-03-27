Housing Finance hosts two-day bootcamp for HFB Zimba challenge finalists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Following its launch in November last year, Housing Finance Bank (HFB) hosted a two-day Zimba Challenge bootcamp at Forest Park, Buloba, for the 12 finalists across four categories: Designers, Developers, Dealers, and Departments.

The bootcamp aimed to transform participants’ ideas into practical, scalable solutions to address Uganda’s housing deficit of approximately 2.4 million units, noting that only 10% of households currently live in formal homes.

Elon Kabakama Kabarungi, HFB Corporate Communications Manager, emphasized the bank’s role in promoting sustainable homeownership:

“At Housing Finance Bank, our goal is to make homeownership a reality for Ugandans. Access to affordable, sustainable housing goes beyond financing; it requires innovation, collaboration, and practical solutions. The Zimba Challenge brings together creative minds to reimagine housing in Uganda.”

The bootcamp blended technical guidance with business coaching. Denis Lindo, Business Development Coach, guided participants on developing actionable business plans, highlighting the need to combine technical expertise with collaboration to deliver viable homes. On financial sustainability, Martin Muhwezi, CEO of Investor’s Club Uganda, explained how savings, investments, and insurance form the foundation for secure housing development.

Uganda Clays Ltd, a challenge sponsor, engaged participants on environmentally responsible construction methods. Jones Muhumuza, Managing Director, praised Housing Finance Bank for launching the Zimba Challenge, describing it as a practical pathway for low-income earners into the housing market. He encouraged participants to explore innovative construction approaches that are both affordable and sustainable, citing structured estates in South Africa as a model for creating value for homeowners, local businesses, and the wider economy.

A panel discussion included Hellen Kanobere Musubika, HFB Manager Home Loans; Arch. James Byansi, Chairman of the Research Committee at the Uganda Public Society of Architects; and Simon Peter Tumwebaze, Head of Sales and Marketing at Uganda Clays Ltd. Hellen highlighted the bank’s strategic approach to housing:

“With products like Zimba Mpola Mpola and our tailored home loan solutions, we enable incremental home building that fits people’s financial realities. This approach not only helps Ugandans gradually own homes but also drives growth in the housing sector by formalizing construction, increasing demand for materials, and creating sustainable business opportunities along the value chain.”

Participants pitched their projects to judges, who evaluated them on creativity, feasibility, sustainability, and impact. The top four finalists will advance to the grand finale, with the overall winner receiving up to Shs 100 million in seed capital, mentorship, and the opportunity to scale their solution nationwide.

The HFB Zimba Challenge underscores Housing Finance Bank’s commitment to bridging Uganda’s housing gap through initiatives that are accessible, environmentally responsible, and community-centered—critical in a country where over 70% of citizens live in rural areas.