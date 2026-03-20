Housing Finance Bank supports Gayaza High School

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank has strengthened its commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment through a combined initiative at Gayaza High School, focusing on environmental conservation and institutional support.

Representing the bank, Head of Marketing and Communications Doreen Nyiramugisha presided over the handover of a UGX 10 million contribution toward the school’s chapel expansion project. The funding is expected to support the creation of a more inclusive worship space for more than 2,000 students, contributing to an environment that promotes not only academic achievement but also character development, values and leadership.

Receiving the support, Head Teacher Robinah Katongole Kizito said the contribution comes at an important time as the school expands its chapel to serve a growing student population. She expressed appreciation to the bank for supporting both the academic and moral development of learners.

Alongside the financial contribution, the bank also handed over a “tiny forest” of 120 trees planted within the school grounds, symbolizing each year of Gayaza High School’s legacy. The activity is part of Housing Finance Bank’s Tiny Forest Initiative, through which the institution aims to plant one million trees by 2027. The program is intended to encourage environmental stewardship among students, support national reforestation efforts and enhance biodiversity.

The initiative aligns with the bank’s broader high-impact goals, which include expanding access to financial services, delivering sustainable housing solutions and promoting environmental responsibility. It also provides a hands-on learning opportunity for students, helping to deepen their understanding of climate action and sustainable living practices.

Nyiramugisha said the partnership reflects the kind of community impact the bank seeks to achieve, noting that supporting both environmental conservation and school infrastructure contributes to shaping a sustainable future for the next generation.

The projects also contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on quality education and climate action, highlighting how local initiatives can support broader global priorities.

Through such engagements, Housing Finance Bank continues to link financial growth with social progress and environmental sustainability, reinforcing its commitment to building a better future for communities across Uganda.