Hoima woman arrested for stabbing husband to death over valentine’s day tiff

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima is holding a woman for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Monday morning at around 1.00AM in Kiryatete cell Hoima West Division Hoima City.

The suspect is Dorcus Mbabazi, a resident of the same area. She is accused of stabbing to death her husband Nicholas Tumusiime 38 a resident of the same area.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the couple developed a misunderstanding after Tumusiime accused Mbabazi of escaping from home to attend Valentine’s Day celebrations with other men leaving him alone home. This sparked off a quarrel between the duo.

When the fight ensued, Mbabazi allegedly picked a knife and stabbed Tumusiime in the back.

Though he was rushed for treatment at Kings Medical Center in Hoima town, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hakiza says police was immediately notified and rushed to the crime scene and arrested Mbabazi.

She was immediately whisked off to Hoima Central Police station where she is currently being detained.

Hakiza says once police investigations are done, the suspect will be produced before court to be charged with murder.

URN