Hoima residents protest UPDF deployment on their land

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Lenju LC 1 in Kigorobya Sub County in Hoima district are protesting the heavy deployment of Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers on their land.

According to the residents, the soldiers were deployed in the area on Thursday last week. The soldiers have since blocked residents from accessing their gardens.

Albert Akenda, a resident of Lenju says they are living in fear since their homes are surrounded by soldiers whose motive is unknown. He says the soldiers have beaten several women and youths.

Pius Uzeki, another resident demands explanation from top security officials in the district on the deployment of the soldier in the area.

Jimmy Ochaya, another resident says there could be a move by some top army officers to displace them from their land.

Richard Agayorwoth also a resident explains that they are experiencing untold suffering given the torture and harassment by the soldiers.

Augustus Turyatunga, the Officer in Charge Kigorobya Police Station, says he is not aware of the deployment but promised to find out from his bosses.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC who also chairs the district Security Committee also said he isn’t aware of any UPDF deployment in Lenju.

He promised to consult where the soldiers came from and the motive of their deployment on resident’s land.

