Historic day as Tororo marks 100th birthday of Kwar Adhola

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 100th birthday celebrations of the cultural leader of the Jopadhola, His Royal Highness the Kwar Adhola, Moses Stephen Owor, will climax on Saturday with a grand event at Elgon View Primary School grounds.

President Yoweri Kaguta T. Museveni is expected to be the chief guest at the centennial birthday celebrations whose theme is “Honoring a Century of Dedicated Service, Enduring Strength, and Unwavering Community Spirit.”

Moses Stephen Owor was born to the late Mzee Wilbrod Othieno and Norah Nyanganda, a daughter of Chief Majanga, at Nagongera on 25th February 1926 (exactly 100 years ago).

He has served the country in several capacities, including as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and later working at the ILO (International Labour Organisaion; as a church leader of the laity in Kampala, and for the past 26 years as the cultural head of the Jopadhola.

In the run-up to Saturday’s grand celebrations, Kwar Adhola had a thanksgiving mass at St. Wilbrod’s Church in Nagongera on Thursday, while The Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) organized sports events, including football and netball, that climaxed today.

In the football final at the King George Stadium attended by a massive crowd, Buyemba Fc won a thrilling final 4-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw in normal time against Mbula Galaxy

In netball, Aubrey Memorial was too strong for their final opponents, Bocca Juniors, winning 42-21.

Earlier, the celebrations’ eve started with a marathon to boost fitness for both youth and elders.

Saturday’s celebrations will be broadcast live on Rock City 98.4FM and on UCTV.

*****

February 8 PROGRAMME

9:00am Arrival of General Public

9:15am Arrival of Tieng Adhola leaders

9:30am Arrival of Invited Guests

10:30am Arrival of Heads of Cultural institutions

Award of trophy, prizes and medals to the football and netball teams

Arrival of Kwar Adhola

Sensitization of the guests by the Police

Arrival of the Chief guest

Anthems – Padhola Anthem, Uganda Anthem and East Africa Anthem

Opening prayer

Welcome remarks by the Chairperson LC I

Welcome remarks by the 1st Deputy Jago/Chairperson organizing committee

Greetings and congratulations to Kwar Adhola by a cross section of the Jopadhola

Remarks by the Chairperson LC V

Remarks by the Country Director International Justice Mission

Remarks by the Jago

Remarks by the Katikkiro of Buganda on behalf of other Cultural Institutions

Presentation of Medals and certificates Awards

Remarks by the Area MP

Remarks by the Minister

Entertainment

Remarks by the Kwar Adhola

Speech by the Chief guest

Cutting of Cake

Photo moment

2:30PM Anthems in reverse order