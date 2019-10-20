Sunday , October 20 2019
Hima Cement boosts girls school in Kamuli 

The Independent October 20, 2019 In The Magazine, News Leave a comment

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hima Cement has commissioned and handed over a newly constructed girls’ dormitory at Luzinga Secondary School in Kamuli District.

The ceremony that was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, took place on Oct. 10 at the school and was attended by the students, teachers, and members of the board, parents of the school.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Israel Tinkasimiire, the company’s sales director said that the support was aimed at improving lives of students.

Tinkasimiire said that they would continue to support the government’s efforts in the initiatives of health, education, environment and employment.

“The dormitory we have donated today is one of the many social investments we have made in communities around the country,” he said.  With a female population of 384 students currently, the school is confident that 300 of these will now be housed in the new facility. Kadaga said that the investment by Hima was a big gesture for supporting the girl child education and that she was honored to be part of it.

