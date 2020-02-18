High court issues interim order halting UGX 20 billion road project in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | High Court has issued an interim order stopping construction of School and Adroa roads under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID Program in Arua municipality.

The two roads valued at Shillings 20 Billion measuring 2.8 kilometers were handed over to China Seventh Group Construction Company towards the end of January 2020.

However, three weeks after the start of the road work, Project Affects Persons-PAPS ran to court through their lawyers of Buga and company advocates seeking a diversion or compensation for their property affected by the developments.

They claimed the road had been diverted to go through their property without compensation. On Monday, the Arua High Court Registrar, Daniel Lubowa issued an interim order halting any further works until the case the application is heard by February 20th, 2020.

“It’s hereby declared as follows: That an interim relief doth issue restraining the respondents, his agents and or workmen from continuing to pegging poles, ground breaking………. The status quo be maintained till the determination of the interim application No 0017 of 2020 coming up on 20th February 2020 before the high court of Arua,” reads the interim order in part.

Khemis Murjali, one of the PAPs says the road has been diverted to his plot.

According to Haruna Jamal, lawyer with Buga and Company advocates, his clients are seeking compensation for the diversion of the road to their plots.

However, Isa Kato, the Mayor Arua Municipality, describes the actions of the PAPs as fighting development.

He says majority or even all the complainants came with developments along the road, which was planned way back in 1964.

This is the fourth road project in Arua municipality implemented by the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development –USMID supported by the World Bank. USMID projects in Arua Municipality stalled for the last two years over resistance by PAPs.

URN