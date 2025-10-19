HFB and Pearl Marina champion homeownership at open house

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank, in partnership with Pearl Marina Estates, hosted a vibrant Family Day on Oct.18 at the beautiful Pearl Marina development in Garuga, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting community-centered living and accessible homeownership.

The event brought together families, customers, and aspiring homeowners for a day filled with fun, relaxation, and discovery. Guests enjoyed an exciting program that included children’s games, live entertainment, guided property tours, and personalized consultations with Housing Finance Bank’s mortgage advisors.

Speaking at the event, John Baptist Kaweesi, Head of Mortgages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, noted that the Bank’s mission extends beyond financing houses—it is about enabling dreams and building futures. “The HFB Open House is a celebration of that vision,” he said. “It’s a reminder that homeownership is not just about land and walls, but about joy, belonging, and community.”

The Open House also allowed prospective buyers to experience the Pearl Marina lifestyle firsthand. Nestled along the tranquil shores of Lake Victoria, the modern estate offers a seamless blend of waterfront living, contemporary architecture, and peaceful exclusivity—just 20 minutes from Entebbe. Through this partnership, Housing Finance Bank and Pearl Marina Estates are providing flexible and tailored mortgage solutions to help more Ugandans achieve their dream of homeownership.

This collaboration aligns with a broader national goal of addressing Uganda’s housing deficit, which currently exceeds two million units and continues to grow due to rapid urbanization and population expansion. By fostering partnerships like this, Housing Finance Bank plays a pivotal role in closing this gap through affordable financing and support for well-planned residential developments.

By empowering more Ugandans to own quality homes in communities such as Pearl Marina, the Bank is contributing significantly to improving living standards and reducing the housing shortage across the country.

The Family Day featured a variety of engaging experiences for all ages. Children enjoyed face painting, pony rides, arts and crafts, and bouncing castles, while adults participated in estate tours, wellness sessions, and financial literacy discussions.

Beyond being a celebration, the event served as a practical platform to demystify homeownership—especially for first-time buyers. Many guests expressed gratitude for the clear and accessible information shared, noting that the experience had brought them a step closer to realizing their dream of owning a home.

Whether attendees came to invest in property, begin their journey toward homeownership, or simply enjoy a day out with loved ones, the Open House offered something special for everyone. As the sun set over the Garuga lakeside, guests departed inspired, informed, and hopeful about the opportunities ahead.