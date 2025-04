Herman Deco Mutebi takes POA golf title in Entebbe

🟩 POA 1st round – UGC Kitante

1️⃣ Marvin Kibirige – 284 (playoff win)

2️⃣ Ronald Rugumayo – 284

🟩 POA 2nd round – Entebbe

1️⃣ Herman Deco Mutebi – 279

2️⃣ Rodell Gaita Tadeo – 281

🟩 POA 3rd round – Lugazi

1️⃣

2️⃣

Herman Deco Mutebi caps glorious four days with wire-to-wire Pearl of Africa Golf Series win in Entebbe

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | When Herman Deco Mutebi shot an opening round of 68 to assume leadership of the Pearl of Africa Golf Series in Entebbe, not many fancied him to last the distance. Deco, it was thought, would fold under the pressure from the famed pre-tournament favourites of professional golf in the country. On Saturday, however, he made critics eat humble pie.

The former caddie shot a closing round of one-under 70 to hold off a spirited fight from Rodell Gaita Tadeo to win the tournament. Deco finished with a five-under 279, two strokes better than Gaita. If there were doubts about Deco’s mental fortitude, he proved his doubters wrong by matching every punch Gaita hurled at him.

When Gaita birdied the seventh hole, Deco instantly responded with a birdie on the eighth. Both golfers played identical scores of 34 on the front, meaning that they started the back nine how they started the final round with Gaita trailing by two. On the tenth, Deco missed the green and failed to scramble but Gaita saved par to go within one stroke of the leader.

The eleventh would prove somewhat pivotal; Gaita three-putted from within 10-feet while Deco got par. While it crushed Gaita, he responded with a crisp chip-in on the par-3 twelfth. Deco yet again showed his new-found maturity by holing a birdie that kept him at arm’s length from his opponent.

Both birdied the thirteenth before Gaita sank a long, downhill birdie on the next hole to come within a stroke of Deco. Gaita, however, missed a short birdie putt on the fifteenth while Deco nailed his to go two strokes up. A bogey by Gaita on the sixteenth left him three strokes down and seemingly out.

There was still the dreaded seventeenth to play, and that is where Gaita’s hopes ended. His second shot to attack the green saw his ball remain stuck in the tree and he dropped for a penalty before settling for a double-bogey. Deco, cautious at this point not to make any careless mistakes, also holed a double-bogey to get on the final tee with a three-stroke lead.

He played an easy par and despite a birdie from Gaita, the lead was unassailable. It was a richly deserved victory for a player who played the best golf over the four days and showcased maturity, composure, calmness and mental resilience. Deco took the lion’s share of the Shs20m kitty for the professionals.

Gaita finished second with Silver Opio, David Kamulindwa, Abraham Ainamani, Philip Kasozi and Davis Kato following in that order.

Earlier on Friday, Michael Tumusiime triumphed in the amateurs after holding off challenges from Elton Thembo and Samuel Bazaale.

Watashi Wa Star, Star Star Star ☺🥳💪🏿 Herman Deco Mutebi has swung his way to victory, having hit a 3. He stands as the winner of the 2nd leg of the #POAGolfSeries #PearlOfAfricaGolfSeries. Congratulations are in the air. 🍾🏆 Powered by @AquafinaUganda @PepsiUganda pic.twitter.com/AIuQdVJ6pn — POA Golf Series (@poagolfug) April 5, 2025

FINAL RESULTS

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL TTP 1 HERMAN D. MUTEBI 68 69 72 70 279 -5 2 GAITA RODELL TADEO 69 68 74 70 281 -3 3 SILVER OPIO 72 71 69 72 284 0 4 DAVID KAMULINDWA 68 72 72 73 285 + 1 5 ABRAHAM AINAMANI 70 72 70 74 286 + 2 T6 PHILIP KASOZI 72 75 71 70 288 + 4 T6 DAVIS KATO 70 73 72 73 288 + 4 T6 OPIO ONITO 76 69 69 74 288 + 4 9 BULHAN MATOVU 72 71 73 76 292 + 8 10 GRACE KASANGO 72 73 72 77 294 + 10 11 EMMA OGWANG 75 75 72 73 295 + 11 12 IRENE NAKALEMBE 73 73 76 74 296 + 12 13 ADOLF MUHUMUZA 72 73 78 75 298 + 14 14 CANARY KABISE 72 76 76 75 299 + 15 15 ASHRAF BAGALANA 74 75 73 78 300 + 16 16 RONALD BUKENYA 73 76 78 74 301 + 17 T17 SAIDI MAWA 76 68 84 74 302 + 18 T17 JAMES KOTO 75 74 75 78 302 + 18 19 RICHARD BAGUMA 75 75 77 80 307 + 23 20 HERMAN MUTAAWE 74 76 80 79 309 + 25 MISSED CUT T21 DEO AKOPE 73 79 152 + 10 T21 RONALD OTILE 71 81 152 + 10 T21 PETER SENDAULA 75 77 152 + 10 24 BRIAN MWESIGWA 82 71 153 + 11 T25 FRED WANZALA 77 77 154 + 12 T25 SAMUEL OWEN KATO 77 77 154 + 12 T25 HUSSEIN BAGALANA 74 80 154 + 12 28 VINCENT BYAMUKAMA 76 80 156 + 14 29 TOM JINGO 80 78 158 + 16 T30 LAWRENCE MUHENDA 81 78 159 + 17 T30 GERALD KABUYE 83 76 159 + 17 32 EVAH MAGALA 84 77 161 + 19 33 ROBERT HAPPY 82 80 162 + 20

POS NAME R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL TTP NR HENRY LUJJA 81 WD BECCA MWANJA 80 NS MACKIE NASSER 84

PRIZES

PROFESSIONAL EVENT CATEGORY AWARDED BY PRIZE R1 R2 R3 R4 GROSS NAME PROFESSIONAL CHAMPION UGU | POA CHAIRMAN | UPGA TRUSTEES | VIVO ENERGY | MTN | NBS SPORT UGX 3,780,000 68 69 72 70 279 HERMAN DECO MUTEBI

GROSS AMATEUR EVENT GROSS LADIES CATEGORY AWARDED BY PRIZE R1 R2 R3 GROSS NAME RUNNER UP MTN UGX 200,000 79 79 80 238 MERON KYOMUGISHA WINNER UGX 300,000 78 77 81 236 PEACE KABASWEKA GR OSS M EN CATEGORY AWARDED BY PRIZE R1 R2 R3 GROSS NAME 4TH RUNNER UP UGU | POA CHAIRMAN | UPGA TRUSTEES | VIVO ENERGY | MTN | NBS SPORT UGX 100,000 70 76 74 220 SHASHANK S. GADRE 4TH RUNNER UP UGX 100,000 73 73 74 220 PETER TUMUSIIME 3RD RUNNER UP UGX 400,000 74 76 69 219 GODFREY KAMBALE 2ND RUNNER UP UGX 750,000 73 70 74 217 JOSEPH REAGAN AKENA 2ND RUNNER UP UGX 750,000 71 73 73 217 JOSEPH KASOZI RUNNER UP UGX 1,200,000 70 70 76 216 ELTON THEMBO GROSS AMATEUR CHAMPION UGX 1,700,000 71 70 73 214 MICHAEL TUMUSIIME

SUBSIDIARY EVENT CATEGORY AWARDED BY PRIZE NETT NAME MEN GROUP A R/UP VIVO ENERGY SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK 69 RODNEY TURYATEMBA MEN GROUP A WINNER SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + MTN GIFT SET 67 YUNUS BBAALE SUBSIDIARY EVENT CATEGORY AWARDED BY PRIZE NETT NAME LADIES OVERALL WINNER MTN SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK + MTN GIFT SET + WINE 68 RUTH AKELLO MEN OVERALL WINNER SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK + MTN GIFT SET + WINE 63 PHILLEMON AKATUHURIRA

SUBSIDIARY EVENT CATEGORY AWARDED BY PRIZE NETT NAME LADIES SENIOR WINNER MIGHTY RIDES SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + WINE 77 GERTRUDE KITYO MEN SENIOR WINNER SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + WINE 70 ISAAC MARIERA LADIES GROUP B R/UP SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK 69 CHARITY ATUHAIRE LADIES GROUP B WINNER SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK 69 C/B SUSAN KNIGHT LADIES GROUP A R/UP NBS SPORT SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + WINE 72 JULIA JOAN NAMPEWO LADIES GROUP A WINNER SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK 70 JACKIE KAMUNYU MEN GROUP C R/UP SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + MTN UMBRELLA 65 GERALD ATAREMWA MEN GROUP C WINNER SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK 65 C/B BRIAN NSUBUGA MEN GROUP B R/UP VIVO ENERGY SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK 69 C/B RUSSELL KNIGHT MEN GROUP B WINNER SHELL FUEL VOUCHER + DFCU GIFT PACK 69 C/B DAVID TUMWESIGYE

SIDE BETS CATEGORY AWARDED BY PRIZE NAME JUNIOR CHALLENGE DFCU BANK 200K ENTEBBE PRO SHOP VOUCHER FRISTA BIRABWA HOLE IN ONE IOTEC SHELL FUEL VOUCHER IVAN JAMES SEKULIMA NEAREST TO PIN LADIES MTN UMBRELLA + WINE RUKIA NALWOGA LONGEST DRIVE LADIES MTN UMBRELLA + WINE JULIA JOAN NAMPEWOULIA JOAN NAMPEEWO NEAREST TO PIN MEN MTN UMBRELLA + WINE NICHOLAS KEBBA LONGEST DRIVE MEN MTN UMBRELLA + WINE STEPHEN KABUGOSTEPHEN KABUGO

