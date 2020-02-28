Hearing of UCE withheld results cases starts on Monday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hearing of cases against schools whose Uganda Certificate of Education results were withheld by the Uganda National Examinations board is scheldued to start on Monday March 2, 2020.

A total of 1,262 candidates from over 40 schools had their results withheld on suspicition of engaging in examination malpractices, which included, among others, external assistance, impersonation and smuggling of unauthorized material into examination rooms.

UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo says that the board has now summoned the school heads and the learners to defend themselves before further action is taken.

During the hearings, the affected schools are asked to present candidates who are tasked to defend some of the answers that were written during the examination. If a school is able to defend itself beyond a reasonable doubt, UNEB releases the results.

However, in cases where UNEB has proof that malpractice took place, the results are cancelled and students advised to re-sit exams the following year. Often, the school also loses its UNEB centre number.

Odongo said that candidates from the affected schools would eventually be placed in schools of their choice if they get the required marks and are cleared by the Board.

“We talk to schools and ask them to reserve some places for some affected students. So parents should not worry about their children not going to the schools of their choice,”Odongo said.

