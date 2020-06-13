Health workers in Ankole petition RDC over harassment during curfew hours

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health workers in the Ankole region under the Uganda Medical Association-UMA have petitioned the office of the Chairperson Covid-19 Taskforce over repeated incidents of arrests and harassment by security personnel during curfew hours.

In a petition letter dated 11th June 2020 signed by the UMA President Ankole region Doctor David Agaba Collins and addressed to the Resident District Commissioner Mbarara James Mweisgye, the health workers note that on April 25th two doctors were arrested and held at the Mbarara police station as they drove to health facilities for duty

“Mindful of the presidential directive regarding curfew time and his guidance on essential workers’ implementer s should be reminded that nature of their work necessitates them to leave health facilities past curfew time or recalled late in the night.” the letter reads.

Dr Agaba also says that on 10th June 2020 more than 20 health workers were detained throughout the night at a roadblock in Mbarara town as the police conducted a night curfew operation.

Dr Agaba said that the actions of the security personnel have disrupted services to patients and demoralized health workers.

Dr Tamara Namata, a doctor at Mbarara regional referral hospital said she was forced out of her car at gunpoint by the army even after identifying herself.

James Mwesigye, the chairperson Covid-19 Taskforce confirmed the receipt of their letter but denied the allegations that Health workers were harassed.

