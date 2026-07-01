The 5th Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon promises more for Kasese and the world

How Tusker Lite Helped Put Kasese on the Map

Kasese, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | As the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon prepares to celebrate its fifth edition this August, it is worth reflecting on what started as an ambitious sporting event that has now evolved into something far bigger. It is now a tourism platform, an economic catalyst, a launchpad for athletes and perhaps one of the most successful examples of place-branding Uganda has seen in recent years.

Five years ago, convincing a Kampala resident to spend a weekend in Kasese was not the easiest sell; today, thousands do exactly that every August.

They book hotels months in advance. They drive across the country. Some fly in from overseas. They wake up before sunrise to run through villages at the foot of the Rwenzori Mountains and spend the evening dancing under neon lights.

Somewhere along the way, a marathon became much more than a marathon. The story, fittingly, begins with a mountain.

In June 2022, tourism entrepreneur Amos Wekesa and a small team stood atop the snow-capped peaks of the Rwenzoris and raised a Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon flag. It was a symbolic gesture, one that marked the beginning of an idea few could fully comprehend at the time.

The vision was simple enough: create a world-class marathon in one of Africa’s most spectacular landscapes.

A mountain marathon in the foothills of the Rwenzoris is not the obvious choice.

For Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Marketing Manager Beer at Uganda Breweries, that is precisely why it made sense.

“Many brands sponsor events. We wanted to build an experience. Tusker Lite has always been a brand for people who seek out adventure, who choose experiences over routines and who believe life is best lived actively. As a low-carb beer, we naturally appeal to consumers who embrace active lifestyles and are constantly looking for new challenges and new experiences.

When we looked at the Rwenzoris, we saw a destination that perfectly embodied those values. The mountain represents resilience, exploration, ambition and discovery. The marathon gave us an opportunity to create something authentic to the brand while also creating long-term value for Kasese, its people and Uganda’s tourism sector. That is what made this partnership different.”

In many ways, the mountain and the brand were always a natural fit.

Runners battled rain, mud and demanding terrain. The conditions were unforgiving, but they also became part of the event’s identity.

Unlike city marathons defined by smooth tarmac and predictable routes, Kasese offered something different; a race that felt raw, authentic and deeply connected to its environment.

The after-party that followed would eventually evolve into the now-famous Tusker Lite Neon Rave, adding a lifestyle and entertainment dimension that made the marathon weekend unlike anything else on the continent.

That combination of sport, tourism, culture and celebration proved powerful.

The marathon has since crossed the 3,000-runner mark; secured World Athletics course certification, giving athletes access to internationally recognised times and opening pathways to bigger opportunities abroad.

Athletes such as Abel Chelangat would go on to leverage performances recorded in Kasese to compete on larger international stages, turning the marathon into more than a race. It had become a launchpad.

Transformation of Kasese

A study by the Makerere University Tourism Research and Development Centre estimated that the marathon generated more than Shs3.5 billion for the local economy during the 2023 event weekend alone.

Hotels experienced record occupancy, restaurants saw increased business, transport operators benefited from the influx of visitors and small enterprises found new customers.For many businesses, marathon weekend became one of the most important dates on the annual calendar.

By the fourth edition, the scale of that transformation was impossible to ignore.

More than 3,500 runners from 56 countries participated in the event, according to figures from the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

“As Uganda Breweries, we have always believed that the communities around us should grow alongside our business. One of the things we are most proud of about the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is seeing the impact it has had beyond race day.

Over the years, Kasese has welcomed thousands of visitors, local businesses have benefited from increased economic activity, athletes have gained access to international opportunities and the region has earned visibility on the global stage. Knowing that the marathon has contributed to changing fortunes and changing perceptions for many people is incredibly rewarding for us.”

Five years on, the real success story is that a district, a destination and a community have found themselves at the centre of a movement that continues to grow with every stride.